2/16 CBS2’s Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

February 16, 2017 11:00 AM
By Justin Lewis 

A colder air mass combined with gusty winds will make it feel like the 20’s this afternoon. And we’ll see moments of sunshine, but ultimately we’re looking at more clouds than sun today.

It will remain blustery into tonight with feels like temps falling through the 20’s and into the teens. As for our skies, they’re looking partly cloudy to mostly clear.

We’ll return to the low 40s tomorrow with a lot of sunshine. It will still be breezy though, so expect feels like temps in the 20s and 30s.

As for this weekend, it looks like we’re in for a treat: warming into the 50’s to around 60°!

