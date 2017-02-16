LIVE NOW: President Trump Announces New Pick For Labor Secretary | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Westchester Police Chase Ends In Arrest Of Conn. Man, Authorities Say

February 16, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: car chase, Connecticut, Crime, Westchester
NORWALK, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut man is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a car chase along the Hutchinson Parkway that ended with three officers injured.
Authorities say the chase began after James Rozsa, 24, of Norwalk, rear-ended a vehicle on the Cross Country Parkway in Mount Vernon at around 9 p.m. Wednesday and fled the scene.
Police say Rozsa weaved through traffic and cut off other cars on Wilmont Road in New Rochelle before driving on to the shoulder on North Street in Harrison to get around traffic.
According to authorities, Roza then slammed his white sedan into two Westchester County police cars and attempted to hit a Harrison Police Department patrol car.
Rozsa was stopped at Lincoln Avenue in Harrison, where he was arrested, police said.
Two Westchester police officers and one Harrison police officer involved in the chase were sent to the hospital with injuries.
Rozsa was charged with second-degree felony, reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Rozsa was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after police discovered a small amount of the drug in his car.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia