Westchester Police Chase Ends In Arrest Of Conn. Man, Authorities Say

NORWALK, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut man is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a car chase along the Hutchinson Parkway that ended with three officers injured.
Authorities say the chase began after James Rozsa, 24, of Norwalk, rear-ended a vehicle on the Cross Country Parkway in Mount Vernon at around 9 p.m. Wednesday and fled the scene.
Police say Rozsa weaved through traffic and cut off other cars on Wilmont Road in New Rochelle before driving on to the shoulder on North Street in Harrison to get around traffic.
According to authorities, Roza then slammed his white sedan into two Westchester County police cars and attempted to hit a Harrison Police Department patrol car.
Rozsa was stopped at Lincoln Avenue in Harrison, where he was arrested, police said.
Two Westchester police officers and one Harrison police officer involved in the chase were sent to the hospital with injuries.
Rozsa was charged with second-degree felony, reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Rozsa was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after police discovered a small amount of the drug in his car.