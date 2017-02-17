Watch Now: 1010 WINS Facebook Live Event - Race 101: What Young People Think About Race Relations

2/17 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

February 17, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
Meteorologist

We’ll see a good deal of sunshine this afternoon with a leftover breeze. And our temps won’t be quite as harsh as yesterday with near normal highs in the low 40’s.

Our winds will calm down tonight, which is a relief. And outside of a few clouds, we’ll be in pretty good shape. As for temps, it won’t be quite as cold with lows in the upper and mid 30’s.

Tomorrow we’ll tap into what’s considered an unseasonably warm air mass for this time of the year. And on tap of that, we’re in for another dose of sunshine! Expect our highs tomorrow to be about 15° warmer than today — mid to upper 50’s!

jl warm weekend1 2/17 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

And if you’re a big fan of this winter warm up, you’ll enjoy Sunday, too — pushing 60°!

As for Presidents’ Day, expect sunshine with temps still running a bit above normal in the low to mid 50’s.

 

