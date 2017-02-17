Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Feb. 17, 2017

Finally on Friday, the guys got to the highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” which put on display the NBA knowledge of both Al Dukes and Craig.
The final show of the work week featured Chris Simms sitting in for Boomer and a lot of talk about Darrelle Revis, who is in hot water after an alleged fight in Pittsburgh on Sunday left him facing multiple charges. The guys also discussed the never-ending Charles Oakley-James Dolan feud, and some baseball. Later, famed St. Anthony High School basketball coach Bob Hurley Sr. stopped by the studio for an important chat.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. (the show will be off Monday in honor of Presidents Day), when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
