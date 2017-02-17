Man Accused Of Killing, Dismembering Missing Woman In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been charged with killing a woman and dismembering her body in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
The remains of the woman – Diana Rodriguez-Martin, 43 – have not been found.
Police reported Rodriguez-Martin missing this past Monday, and said she had last been around 1 p.m. seen Monday, Jan. 16 around 1 p.m. at her home.
On Friday, investigators concluded that Rodriguez-Martin was assaulted and killed, and that her body was dismembered and disposed of.
While Rodriguez-Martin’s remains had not been recovered, police Friday did charge Phillip Martin, 42, of Brooklyn, in her death. He was charged with murder and concealment of a corpse.
The investigation continued late Friday.