25 Years In Prison For Gunman Convicted Of Wounding 2 In Bryant Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A gunman was sentenced to 25 years in state prison Friday for a shooting that wounded two people – leaving one paralyzed – on the Bryant Park ice rink.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, the mother of the boy who was paralyzed in the 2013 shooting said her son’s life will never be the same.

Cory Dunton, 19, was convicted on Jan. 25 of this year in the shooting at the rink, which happened on Nov. 9, 2013.

The shooting left 20-year-old Javier Contreras, with multiple injuries after Contreras refused to give up his Marmot winter coat, police said at the time.

Adonis Mera, 14, a bystander who was innocently skating, was shot in the back.

The older victim suffered injuries to his hands, torso and thigh, while the younger victim’s legs were paralyzed as a result of spinal injuries, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Dunton fled, but was arrested by NYPD detectives the next day, prosecutors said. He was ultimately convicted of attempted murder, assault, and possession of a weapon.

“He’s obviously in shock and somewhat benumbed,” defense attorney Sam Roberts said following the sentencing Friday.

Back in the home of now 17-year-old Mera, his mother looks at the piano keyboard that has replaced basketball trophies in his room. She told Bauman through teary eyes that her family has struggled since the shooting.

“She says it’s not easy, you know, that she sees her son in a wheelchair,” an interpreter said for Aris Mera. “It’s hard.”

Cameras were not allowed inside court, but before sentencing, Dunton insisted on his innocence and said he had no regrets.

“It’s an awful day. It’s a terrible thing that happened out there,” defense attorney Roberts said. “You know, we had always believed in Corys innocence. We still have questions about the jury’s verdict.”

Mera’s mother said she could not come to the sentencing Friday, because in past court appearances, it was always too hard to watch Dunton’s lack of remorse.

“Like he finds it real funny. He thinks it’s real cute what he did that he shot her son,” Aris Mera said through her interpreter.

Dunton told the court he wishes for the best for Mera. Mera’s mother said the sentencing brings closure the family has craved.