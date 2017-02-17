Philadelphia Mayor Fires Back After Chris Christie Insults Phillies, Fans

PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/AP) — Philadelphia’s mayor is coming to the city’s defense against New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

In an appearance on SportsNet New York on Wednesday night, the Republican governor, who is an ardent Mets fan, declared that the Philadelphia Phillies “suck,” that their fans are bitter and angry and that it’s not safe for civilized people to go to their stadium.

“The Phillies suck. They are an awful team, they are an angry bitter fanbase” — @GovChristie Full Video: https://t.co/yAopMXw7nm pic.twitter.com/6ovUPPkemF — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) February 16, 2017

Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, responded Friday that Christie is “bitter and has got nowhere to go” after his failed presidential campaign. He called him a bully.

The Phillies had already responded, tweeting that they appreciate their fans’ support as they “bridge” to a bright future. That was a dig at Christie over the George Washington Bridge lane closing scandal that has dogged his administration.

We love our fans and appreciate their unwavering support as we "bridge" to a bright future! — Phillies (@Phillies) February 16, 2017

In 2014, Kenney, then a city councilman, went on a Twitter rant against Christie after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to Christie’s favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Chris Christie is sitting on his very fat ass next to Jerry Jones in his box at the Linc. You suck! Kissing Texas ass for 2016! Awful! — Jim Kenney (@JimFKenney) December 15, 2014

Christie’s comments about the Phillies and their fans echo what he said about Philadelphia Eagles fans in January when he was discussing his support for the Cowboys.

“I understand why people are interested if you are a public figure, as to who you root for,” Christie told WFAN’s Craig Carton. “They’re interested. But the hostility, I will tell you that I take for being a Cowboys fan — and this is what I say to Giants fans all the time, and Eagles fans. Now Eagles fans I understand it from a little more because the Eagles do suck and they’ve sucked for a long time. And their fans are generally angry, awful people.”

Of course, a sizable number of Christie’s constituents are Eagles and Phillies fans who live in southern New Jersey.

