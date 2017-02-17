VIDEO: Driver Mows Down NJ Gas Station Attendant After Allegedly Skipping $25 Tab

CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who was caught on camera mowing down a New Jersey gas station attendant after allegedly not paying the bill.

Attendant Atilla Tas said he filled up the tank for the driver, whose face was blocked in surveillance video by gas pumps, at the Shell gas station on Route 3 in Clifton on Thursday.

When it came time to pay the $25 tab, Tas said the driver took off.

“When I finish, I ask for money, he just run away,” Tas told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

He sprinted after the thief onto the highway.

“He made a U-turn, I tried to block him, I say maybe he forgot to pay me, he hit me,” Tas said.

Tas said it all happened so quickly.

The impact knocked him on top of the sedan, the driver briefly stopped and then just kept going.

Tas was back at work Friday, but said he has some pain and swelling in his legs.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” Tas said.

Police are still searching for the driver of the light colored sedan.