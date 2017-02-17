Columbia University Mistakenly Emails Nearly 300 Acceptance Notices

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Columbia University accidentally sent acceptance notices to 277 prospective students and then recalled them.
The emails were sent Wednesday and “incorrectly implied” that the applicants had been accepted into its School of Public Health’s Master’s program.
The university said Friday that it immediately discovered its mistake and sent follow-up emails within an hour “explaining and apologizing for the error.”
“We deeply apologize for this miscommunication,” Vice Dean for Education Julie Kornfeld said in a statement. “We value the energy and enthusiasm that our applicants bring to the admissions process, and regret the stress and confusion caused by this mistake.”
Columbia blamed the mistake on human error and said it is strengthening internal procedures to ensure this doesn’t happen again in the future.
