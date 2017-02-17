Driver Who Hit And Killed Pedestrian In Copiague Had 30 License Suspensions, Police Say

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Copiague on Thursday night had 30 license suspensions, police said.
Richard Turner, 36, of Massapequa, was driving east on the Sunrise Highway near Bayview Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when he struck 38-year-old Fausto Rodriguez, authorities said.
Rodriguez was taken to Good Samaritan Memorial Hospital Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation revealed Turner had 30 license suspensions and he was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.