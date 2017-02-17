CBS2_header-logo
wcbs_880
1010wins
wfan
wlny_1055
Daniel Murphy On Neighbor Tim Tebow’s Batting: ‘The Power Is Real’

February 17, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Daniel Murphy, New York Mets, Tim Tebow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Last season’s runner-up for National League MVP thinks Tim Tebow has some ability with a bat. He just needs more work.

Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy said Friday at spring training that he recently spent some time working on batting with Tebow, the Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback who now is pursuing a baseball career. Tebow is expected to be in minor league camp with the Mets next month.

Murphy said he and Tebow live about 15 houses apart in Jacksonville but had never met.

“He’s quite an impressive person,” said Murphy, who played for the Mets from 2008-15.

And as for his assessment of Tebow’s skills with a bat in hand, based on their hitting session at a Jacksonville high school?

“I think that the power is real. What he needs is at-bats,” Murphy said. “He needs 500, 600 plate appearances to try to make adjustments on the fly. … He’s done all this work, and he’s improved greatly — you go from someone trying to hit your barrel to someone trying to not hit your barrel. He just needs that experience to pull from, which only a full season can give you.”

Murphy finished second in the NL with a .347 average and fourth with 104 RBIs in 2016 for the NL East champion Nationals.

Daniel Murphy #20 of the Washington Nationals hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on June 29, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Daniel Murphy (Photo Credit: Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)

He enjoys talking and thinking about hitting — and working on it with players, including at a clinic he runs with his brother for high schoolers from Jacksonville.

The Mets signed Tebow, who played in the NFL for the Broncos and Jets, to a minor league contract late last year.

An outfielder who didn’t play the sport in college, he hit .194 in the Arizona Fall League, striking out 20 times in 70 plate appearances.

