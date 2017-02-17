Boy Attacked, Critically Injured By Pit Bulls In East New York, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 5-year-old boy was in extremely critical condition Friday evening after being attacked by two pit bulls inside an East New York, Brooklyn apartment.
Police said the boy was playing inside an apartment in the building at 558 Riverdale Ave. in Brooklyn when he was attacked.
The boy initially to be taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center after the attack around 6:45 p.m., but he was instead taken to Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park due to the severity of his injuries, police said.
The boy’s age was not immediately learned.
Animal Care and Control of Manhattan took the two dogs into custody, police said.