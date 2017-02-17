Man Stabbed To Death In East New York, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was found stabbed to death Friday in East New York, Brooklyn, police said.
Officers were called at 3:12 p.m. for a report of a man assaulted at 554 Crescent St., police said.
They found the 20-year-old man with stab wounds to his torso in front of the building.
The man, identified as Brelin Flores of Brooklyn, was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
There had been no arrests late Friday and the investigation continued.