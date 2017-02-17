Jets’ Revis Expected To Turn Himself In Following Alleged Fight In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is reportedly preparing to turn himself in to police in Pittsburgh after being charged following an alleged fight with two men last weekend.

According to a docket sheet filed Thursday night, the 31-year-old Revis is facing two counts of aggravated assault, along with charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and terroristic threats, a misdemeanor, after the incident Sunday at 2:43 a.m.

Pittsburgh police said the alleged fight started when a 22-year-old man, not identified in the statement, spotted a man who he believed to be Revis walking along East Carson Street.

After Revis confirmed he was the NFL player, the man started recording the interaction on his cellphone. Police said Revis grabbed the victim’s phone and tried to delete the video. Another 21-year-old man tried to help the other man, but Revis tossed the phone into the road, police said.

An argument ensued, ending with another man helping Revis, according to the police statement. Police said the 22-year-old man and the 21-year-old man claimed they were punched and knocked out. According to police, the two men regained consciousness and spoke to authorities.

Revis’ attorney, Blaine Jones, said his client was also injured and acted in self defense.

“He was not the aggressor that night, he was 1,000 percent the victim,” Jones said. “He tried to retreat, he did everything in his power to get this situation to die down, to de-escalate the situation that the other group started.”

The criminal complaint describes a third man was approached by Revis, fists clenched, who allegedly threatened: “I got more guys coming, and do you want to be next?”

The responding officers viewed the video on the phone and confirmed that the person was Revis.

In a statement, Jones said that Revis, an Aliquippa native, was in the Pittsburgh area to visit family and friends last weekend. During the time of the incident, Jones said Revis “went by a location in the Southside that he is in the process of developing.” That is when, according to Jones, Revis was assaulted.

Fans say they’re disappointed.

“Come on man, you’re supposed to have a little more self control than that,” one fan said. “You’re an athlete, you’re supposed to be a role model.”

Those who have followed Revis’ career say athletes automatically have a target on their back and need to act accordingly.

“We just never had social media, never knew about it so I think guys really have to be taking upon themselves to be smarter,” another fan said.

The Jets said in a statement that the team is aware of the incident and has spoken to Revis, but issued no further comment.

Revis was a star at the University of Pittsburgh and was drafted No. 14 overall by the Jets in 2007. He quickly established himself as one of the top players at his position, and in franchise history, while also earning the nickname, “Revis Island” for his penchant for routinely shutting down opposing teams’ top receivers.

His second tenure with New York, after stints with Tampa Bay and New England, might be over after two seasons. Revis is scheduled to make $15 million, including a $2 million roster bonus due on March 11, next season _ but that would be a lofty salary for an aging player who admittedly had a subpar year that he attributed to age and injuries.

The Jets would still owe him $6 million if they cut him as part of the $39 million in guarantees in the five-year, $70 million deal he signed with New York in 2015. Revis, who could perhaps agree to a pay cut, has also entertained the idea of making a position change to safety.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)