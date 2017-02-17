Long Island Man With 30 License Suspensions Pleads Not Guilty In Pedestrian’s Death

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A driver who prosecutors say has 30 license suspensions pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to fatally striking a pedestrian on Long Island.

Richard Turner, 36, of Massapequa, was driving east on Sunrise Highway near Bayview Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday when he allegedly struck 38-year-old Fausto Rodriguez, authorities said.

The victim’s friend said Rodriguez was walking to get medicine for his sick mother when he was killed.

“He was very nice, a good man, hard working person, good family,” the friend said.

Turner had his head bowed as he pleaded not guilty.

His attorney, Douglas Byrne, said Turner stayed at the scene.

“He stayed present, he actually did call 911,” his attorney, Douglas Byrne, said, adding that his client devastated. “We are not forgetting that this is a tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family.”

Byrne said that he doesn’t know if his client knew how many times his license had been suspended.

“It’s alleged that he does have 30 suspensions on his abstract, we’ll be looking into that,” Byrne said. “The way the suspensions add up are that if you get pulled over on a certain date and you’re charged with three traffic summonses — speeding, failure to maintain lane, stop sign — and you do not answer those tickets each one of them is a suspensions. So those would be three suspensions on one date.”

The judge called the case deeply disturbing when she set bail at $200,000 bond and $100,000 cash, ignoring the prosecution’s bail request of a $75,000.

“It’s unusual but it’s been done before, the judge weighs the case and makes her own determination,” Byrne said.

Turner, who owns a business repairing aquariums, has a long criminal history, prosecutors said.

Turner said nothing in court. His mother and sister left without comment.