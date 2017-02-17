Modern Milkmen Deliver Fresh Goods To Your Doorstep

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Remember the milkman?

The daily or weekly delivery of dairy to your front door is no longer a thing of the past.

Friends Frank Acosta and Matt Malone are bringing the milkman into the 21st century.

CBS2’s Alex Denis got the chance to tag along with the two modern milkmen, who are always on the go, and ready for a delivery at a moment’s notice.

“We’re the modern day milkman with a new twist,” Malone said.

Unlike the nostalgic milkman, Acosta and Malone are accessible seven days a week thanks to their truck-to-table delivery company, Manhattan Milk.

“Our clients can text us, call us, last minute, and we get the milk to them,” Acosta said.

The idea was born when Malone, who long had a milk route in Westchester, decided to invest in himself.

The friends quickly became experts finding a local farm upstate and educating themselves on how to make a GMO (genetically modified organism) free product.

“A unique feature about our milk is that it’s low temp pasteurized at 145, which means it’s doesn’t disrupt the bacterial process so a lot of people who are lactose intolerant are able to digest our milk,” Acosta said.

Now, a decade later, eight trucks fill the fleet delivering to all of Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Long Island City, and Westchester.

They promise to deliver, from residential to commercial.

Customers wake to find fresh products left in refrigerated boxes outside their door. And it’s more than just milk, there’s also eggs and locally grown fruits and vegetables.

It’s that convenience that’s a big selling point for the customers we spoke to.

“Last minute they can deliver whatever you want,” one customer said.

But others are attracted to the appeal.

“It’s always a treat to see them. I have to beat the ladies away from my door,” another customer said.

Which makes the duo laugh, they’re focused on making the most of their milk.

“It’s a daily grind, but we love it and we wouldn’t do anything else,” Malone said.

There are other services similar to this in the city, like Udder Milk and Dairy Direct Milk.

Manhattan Milk’s prices are similar to Whole Foods.