Investigation Continues Into Fatal Police-Involved Shooting In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are still on the scene Friday morning in Brooklyn where a suspect was shot and killed by police in an exchange of gunfire.

It happened around 4 p.m. Thursday near the Cypress Houses in East New York when a sergeant and two officers, all in plain clothes, responded to a call about a possible retaliatory gang shooting.

When police got to the area of Fountain and Blake avenues, investigators say the officers saw a man running from the Cypress Houses and they began to follow him.

“When the sergeant and one officer exited the vehicle, the suspect drew a revolver and fired at the officers,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol Terry Monahan. “The officers returned fire and the subject fled on foot with officers in pursuit.”

One of the officers followed the suspect into a back alley of Belmont Avenue and confronted him.

“The officer fired at the suspect again,” Monahan said. “At this time, the suspect was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Residents describe hearing a barrage of bullets.

“I was coming down the block and heard several shots,” one man said.

A .32 caliber revolver found by officers is the gun police say the suspect was shooting. The alleyway was blocked off with crime tape as police looked at surveillance video from a nearby hair salon.

Many neighbors say the shootings and rumored gang activity has them nervous for their families.

“Have a young one, I do my best to keep them near me,” one woman said.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect who was killed.