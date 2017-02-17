Strip Club Bouncers Accused Of Breaking Man’s Skull At South Hackensack Strip Club

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two strip club bouncers in South Hackensack, New Jersey face aggravated assault charges, after police allege they attacked a patron and sent him to the hospital with a fractured skull.
Police say Andrew Allegro, 39, of Old Bridge, and Paul Mogilevsky, 42, of Woodbridge, were arrested Thursday after they attacked the man on Feb. 9 at the Players Club Go-Go Bar.
Police Capt. Robert Kaiser said surveillance footage shows the man was non-confrontational before he was attacked. The man suffered a fractured skill, which required surgery and 14 stitches to his forehead.
Kaiser said the man has since been released from the hospital.
Allegro was released pending a court date. Mogilevsky was jailed.
