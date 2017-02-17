North Rockland Teacher Accused Of Abusing Special Needs Students

STONY POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A North Rockland teacher faces charges for allegedly abusing special needs students.
Yessenia Vasquez, 43, allegedly abused several students under her care in a classroom from February to November of 2016, according to Stony Point police.
Vasquez, of Garnerville, faces charges of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful imprisonment and harassment.
The investigation began when authorities received a complaint about her on the state child abuse hotline in January, police said.
She is set to appear in court March 21.