Donations Needed For LI Officer Severely Injured In Line Of Duty

February 18, 2017 12:05 PM
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Donations are needed to help a Long Island police officer severely injured in the line of duty.

Port Washington officer Michael McNulty suffered severe injuries when he was involved in a motorcycle accident while escorting an ambulance aiding a victim of cardiac arrest on Jan. 28, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

Chief Jim Salerno said a GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

“Since the accident, his wife has been by his side day and night as he remains in ICU. They are a family of four with a teenage daughter and young son who very much depend on the dual income to live,” the GoFundMe statement said. “She will not be able to return to work in the near future if at all due to her husband’s needs and it’s become apparent PO McNulty will be facing an early disability retirement.”

“Police officer McNulty is a true professional,” Salerno said. “He’s a terrific guy, he has great values, he does a great job for the community. He served in the NYPD before coming here. He’s well respected. It is a loss for us at this time not having him here.”

McNulty’s prognosis is not known and his recovery could take years, as multiple surgeries are likely needed.

Saleron said there will also be a blood drive at the Flower Hill Hose Company in support of McNulty.

As of Saturday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised around $73,550 out of the fund’s $100,000 goal.

