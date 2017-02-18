4 Stabbed In Large Montrose Bar Brawl, Authorities Say

MONTROSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are investigating after four people were injured in a fight at a bar in Montrose early Saturday morning.
According to New York State police, the large fight broke out at Fulgum’s Bar on Albany Post Road at around 2:30 a.m. Police say the brawl left the bar, with patrons fighting on the street outside.
Police say four people were stabbed during the melee. They were taken to Westchester Medical Center, and police say two of the victims were sent to surgery for their wounds.
It was not immediately clear if any arrests were made.
And investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact State Police at (914) 737-7171. Calls can remain anonymous.