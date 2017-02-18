2/18 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
WOW! What a stunner of a Saturday it was across the area – tons o’ sun and nice mild temperatures in the 60s for many! Expect a few clouds tonight as a cold front moves through, but it will stay dry. It won’t be too cold overnight, with temps in/near NYC in the upper 40s overnight.
Another stellar day is on tap tomorrow with dry conditions, a few passing clouds, and temps again into the 60s for many. If sunshine prevails for long enough, some spots could even get into the upper 60s!
President’s Day on Monday is shaping up to be a fine day, but it will be much cooler. Temps top off around 50 degrees under beautiful blue skies.
Have a great night and enjoy the rest of the weekend!