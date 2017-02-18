Sources: ‘The Blind Sheikh,’ Convicted In NYC Bomb Plot, Dead At 78

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Omar Abdel-Rahman also known as the “blind Sheikh,” has died at a prison hospital at age 78, law enforcement sources told CBS2.
Abdel-Rahman inspired the 1993 World Trade Center attack, a plot to blow up local landmarks and issued the Islamic ruling that Osama bin Laden used to justify 9/11.
Rahman was convicted in 1995 for involvement in the bomb plot, which targeted the United Nations, the Holland Tunnel and the Lincoln Tunnel.
Prosecutors said at the time the terror plots were intended to force the United States to end its support of Israel and Egypt.
Abdel-Rahman had numerous health issues, including heart trouble.
Abdel-Rahman was serving a life sentence in prison at the time of his death.