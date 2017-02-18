Police Officer Injured While Making Arrest On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A police officer was injured Saturday while making an arrest on Staten Island.
Exclusive video shows the moments after the officer was hurt near Stafford Avenue and Carlton Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.
Police said the officer pulled over a car and discovered the driver had a suspended license. The driver allegedly tried to take off, running over the officer’s foot with his car.
The driver and his passenger then got out of the car and ran into a nearby yard, where they were arrested a short time later.
Police said one of the men suffered a seizure during his arrest and was taken to Staten Island University Hospital.
The officer was being treated for a foot injury.
Charges are pending.