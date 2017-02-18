Man Teaching Wife To Drive Crashes Into Long Island Office Building

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was teaching his wife how to drive in a Long Island parking lot Saturday when he lost control and their SUV crashed into a nearby office building, officials said.
The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. at 900 Walt Whitman Road in Melville.
Fire officials said the Volkswagen SUV slammed into the side of the building, crashing through a chiropractor’s office, destroying the reception desk and heavily damaging the office.
Fortunately, the office had closed about an hour and a half earlier and there was no one inside.
The couple had to be extricated from the SUV. They were evaluated on the scene but declined to go to the hospital.