2/19 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning folks… we’ve got another beauty of a day ahead! A few morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies with temps right around 60 this afternoon in NYC, well above the normal high of 42. If you have the chance to get outside and enjoy the wonderful weather, do so!
President’s Day will be a cooler but still bright & dry day. Temps will top out around 50, still well above normal. Tuesday will start off sunny with some late day clouds, and it will be cooler in the mid 40s.
Some light rain is possible early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be a mainly cloudy day with highs in the mid 50s.
Enjoy the rest of the weekend!