2/19 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

February 19, 2017 4:22 PM
February 19, 2017

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was another fantastic day with blue skies and temps again in the 60s for many – and some spots broke records! Overall, it was a glorious Sunday and we’ll keep those clear skies tonight. It will be colder with temps in the 30s overnight.

For Presidents’ Day tomorrow, expect more sunshine but with cooler temps. We’ll only reach a high near 50 degrees in NYC, which is still above normal, but it’ll be much cooler than this weekend.

Tuesday will be a day of change as sunny skies give way to more clouds ahead of a rain chance Tuesday night. It’ll be even cooler on Tuesday with highs only in the mid 40s.

Have a great night!

