Dozens Of Cars Damaged In Bronx Parking Garage Collapse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of cars were damaged when a parking garage in the Bronx suddenly collapsed on Sunday morning.

Collapsed concrete crushed cars inside a two-story parking garage, with the wheels of one vehicle clearly visible coming down through the roof of 3000 Jerome Avenue in the Bronx.

“I’m mad because I don’t know what’s going on with my car,” Junior Rodriguez told CBS2’s Brian Conybeare.

Rodriguez is frustrated because his prized white Porsche Cayenne he said he paid $60,000 for is somewhere inside the damaged building.

Rodriguez said he pays $250 a month to park at the garage and had no idea what happened until he came to get his SUV on Sunday evening.

“I parked here yesterday when I came here to go for dinner I found this!” Rodriguez said. “I’m like ‘what’s going on?’ I asked the police officers they tell me the building collapsed.”

Firefighters got the call just after 6 a.m. Sunday when part of the second story loaded with cars came crashing down on vehicles below.

One employee was inside at the time, but wasn’t injured.

The Department of Buildings ordered the structure to be vacated and issued the owner a violation for failing to properly maintain the building.

Angelo Molina is still trying to smile even though he didn’t like what he saw when he used his remote key fob.

“If I look inside when I hit it, my lights are hitting one of the cars that are actually in the rubble so it must be right on top of it,” Molina said.

An employee told CBS2 it’s going to be at least three days until engineers can shore up the building to make it safe enough for people to go inside to see if their cars were in fact damaged.