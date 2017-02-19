Connecticut To Hold Hearings On Whether To Join National Popular Vote Compact

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — How Connecticut divvies up its Electoral College votes will be the subject of a legislative public hearing.

Numerous bills have been proposed this year that would require the electors for Connecticut to cast ballots for the presidential candidate who earned the most votes nationwide, regardless of the statewide results.

Under the proposal, Connecticut would join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which 10 states and the District of Columbia have signed onto since 2006.

New York and New Jersey are among the states that have joined the compact.

The National Popular Vote agreement would be triggered if states representing 270 electoral votes commit.

Some lawmakers, mostly Democrats, have voiced frustration with seeing another candidate secure the presidency without winning the popular vote.

The Connecticut General Assembly’s Government Administration and Elections Committee will also hear public testimony Wednesday on a bill that would officially recognize the current Electoral College system as the best way to choose a president.

Other election-related bills will also be up for discussion.

