2 Suspects Linked To 9 Robberies In Elmhurst, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Sunday for two suspects in a string of robberies in Elmhurst, Queens.

The nine robberies happened between Jan. 28 and this past Saturday, and some of them were violent, according to police. Police said the robberies happened at the following specific times and locations:

• At 1:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 17, the suspects came up to a 49-year-old man in front of 91-31 Lamont Ave. and forcibly took his cellphone and $430 from his pockets.

• Around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, the suspects came up to a 19-year-old man at Gleane Street and Elmhurst Avenue and took his wallet, cellphone and $100 from his pockets. The suspects also threatened to shoot the victim, but did not display a gun.

• Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, the suspects came up to a 28-year-old man at 43rd Avenue and Elbertson Street. They pushed the man and kicked him several times in the back, and took his cellphone and $20 from his pockets, as well as his sneakers and his jacket. The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst afterward.

• Around 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, the suspects approached a 38-year-old man at Elmhurst Avenue and Elbertson Street and punched him. They took his cellphone, $200, and miscellaneous items from his pockets.

• Around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at Elmhurst Avenue and Ithaca Street, the suspects approached a 27-year-old man and pushed him to the ground. They punched him around his body and took his cellphone and wallet while holding a knife to his neck.

• Around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, the suspects came up to a 29-year-old man at Whitney Avenue and Forley Street and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground. The suspects took $120, as well as the man’s wallet and cellphone and stabbed him in the side of the arm. The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst afterward.

• Around 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, the suspects walked up to a 41-year-old man at 74-02 43rd Ave. They pushed him and punched him and took $140 and the man’s cellphone from his pockets.

• Around 9:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, two suspects came up to a 30-year-old man in front of 87-42 Elmhurst Ave. They grabbed him, put him in a headlock, and took $740 and his cellphone from his pockets.

• Around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, the suspects approached a 28-year-old man in front of 44-40 Denman St. and punched him in the face. They took $315 and his cellphone.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males between the ages of 17 and 21, standing 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall with a slim build.

Police released surveillance video taken from near the scene of the Feb. 5 incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.