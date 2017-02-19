NJ Men In Hot Water After Allegedly Hooking Up To Fire Hydrant

SOUTH BRUNSWICK (CBSNewYork) — Two men are in hot water with police in New Jersey after being charged with stealing 450 gallons of water.
Investigators say a security guard noticed a white truck at a fire hydrant on Commerce Boulevard Sunday morning. According to authorities, the two men allegedly hooked up to the hydrant and started filling tanks inside the truck.
The security guard called police. Officers say the Plainfield men took the water for their power washing business.
Authorities say the men were issued a summons.
One Comment
I just looked up my water rates and this is at most $2 worth of water. More likely 40 cents at the high use rate. And this is what the psychopaths in power get all upset about? Thank God I don’t live in that cesspool.
“There’s no way to rule innocent men. The only power government has is the power to crack down on criminals. Well, when there aren’t enough criminals, one makes them. One declares so many things to be a crime that it becomes impossible for men to live without breaking laws. ” ~(paraphrased: Page 406 of Ayn Rand’s, Atlas Shrugged )