‘Golden Girls’-Themed Cafe Now Open In Washington Heights

February 19, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Golden Girls, Rue De La Rue Cafe, Rue McClanahan, Washington Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fans of the classic sitcom “The Golden Girls” now have the perfect place to gather in Washington Heights.

The Rue de la Rue Café is now open in the Sofia Storage building, at 4934 Broadway near 188th Street.

Michael J. LaRue opened the café to honor his late friend Rue McClanahan, who played Blanche Devereux on the show. He said he inherited her personal items when she died and wanted to put them on display.

“We have costumes from ‘The Golden Girls.’ We have jewelry from the show. The number one item is probably going to be her Emmy Award from ‘The Golden Girls,’” LaRue told CBS2 in June of last year.

“The Golden Girls” aired from 1985 until 1992, and has been in syndicated reruns ever since.

McClanahan died in 2010 at the age of 76. Co-star Bea Arthur, who played Dorothy Zbornak on the show, died in 2009 at age 86. Estelle Getty, who played Zbornak’s mother Sophia Petrillo but was actually younger than Arthur, died in 2008 at 84. The lone surviving star, Betty White, turned 95 in January.

