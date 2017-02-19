Port Washington PBA To Hold Blood Drive For Officer Injured In Motorcycle Accident

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island community is coming together to support a police officer injured in the line of duty.
Port Washington police officer Michael McNulty suffered severe injuries while escorting an ambulance aiding a cardiac arrest patient on Jan. 28.
A fellow officer who worked with McNulty for over a decade decided to set up a GoFundMe page in support of the family.
As of Sunday night, the fund raised more than $77,000 out of the campaigns $100,000 goal.
The Port Washington Police Benevolent Association will host a blood drive at the Flower Hill Hose Company in support of McNulty on Monday.