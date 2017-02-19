Port Washington PBA To Hold Blood Drive For Officer Injured In Motorcycle Accident

February 19, 2017 10:38 PM

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island community is coming together to support a police officer injured in the line of duty.

Port Washington police officer Michael McNulty suffered severe injuries while escorting an ambulance aiding a cardiac arrest patient on Jan. 28.

A fellow officer who worked with McNulty for over a decade decided to set up a GoFundMe page in support of the family.

As of Sunday night, the fund raised more than $77,000 out of the campaigns $100,000 goal.

The Port Washington Police Benevolent Association will host a blood drive at the Flower Hill Hose Company in support of McNulty on Monday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia