Suffolk County Police Search For Missing Brentwood Teen

February 19, 2017 8:37 PM
BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old girl reported missing earlier this year.

Police say Sofia Dias-Aguilar was last seen at her home on Vanderbilt Avenue in Brentwood on Jan. 29 at around 11 p.m.

Authorities describe Aguilar as around 5’2″ tall, weighing around 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair and tattoos on her fingers that spell out her name.

A photo of Aguilar can be viewed above.

Police asking anyone with information to contact the Third Squad at (631) 852-8352 or to call 911.

