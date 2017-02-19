Recipe: Smothered Pork Chops From Sylvia’s

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sylvia’s Restaurant has been serving delicious soul food in Harlem since 1962, and it has become a popular spot for locals, tourists and even politicians.

Founder Sylvia Woods passed away in 2012, but her legacy lives on through her children and grandchildren. On Sunday, Feb. 19, her granddaughter, Tren’ness Woods-Black, joined us with some soul food specialties – including the smothered pork chops she used to enjoy coming back on break while in college.

Recipe Ingredients

8 (3/4-inch thick) shoulder pork chops

1 teaspoon plus 1 tablespoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon plus 1 tablespoon ground black pepper, divided

2 cups plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 large onions, coarsely chopped

2 green bell peppers, cored, seeded and coarsely chopped

2 stalks celery, coarsely chopped

2 cups water

Method

Trim excess fat from the edges of the pork chops. Sprinkle each with some of the 1 teaspoon salt and pepper.

Season 2 cups flour with the remaining 1 tablespoon salt and pepper. Dredge chops in the flour until coated on all sides, shaking off excess flour.

Pour the vegetable oil in a deep, heavy skillet, such as cast iron, over medium-high heat. When the oil begins to shake slightly, add as many pork chops as will fit without crowding. Fry, turning once, until well-browned on both sides, about 5 minutes.

Remove chops to a plate and repeat with remaining chops.

Pour off all but 1/4 cup drippings from the skillet. Reduce the heat to medium and add onions, green peppers and celery. Cook until brown and soft, about 10 minutes.

Sprinkle 2 tablespoons flour over the vegetables and bottom of the skillet. Cook, stirring, until flour is golden brown.

Slowly pour in 2 cups water. Stir, then cook until thickened.

Place pork chops in a Dutch oven or divide between two skillets. Top with the gravy and vegetables. Cover tightly and cook over low heat until pork chops are cooked through, about 15 minutes.

Makes 8 servings.