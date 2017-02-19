17-Year-Old Accused Of Attempted Rape In Stuyvesant Town Lobby, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old is in custody after allegedly trying to rape a woman in Stuyvesant Town early Sunday morning.
Police say the attack happened around 4:45 a.m. in the lobby of a building on East 20th Street.
The suspect fled when another resident entered the lobby, but left some of his clothing behind, police said.
Police caught up with the teen two hours later after receiving a 911 call about a minor walking into the emergency room at Mount Sinai Hospital with scratches on his chest.
The condition of the victim was not immediately known.