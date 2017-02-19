L.I. Man Accused Of DWI After Crash With Young Daughters In Van

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested following a crash on Long Island this weekend, and was charged with driving while intoxicated with his two young daughters in his vehicle.
Joscelyn Wilson, 53, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet van south on Straight Path in West Babylon around 7:20 p.m. Saturday when he rear-ended a 2003 Ford pickup truck at Gordon Avenue, according to Suffolk County police.
Wilson’s two daughters, ages 5 and 6, were in the van with him at the time of the crash, police said. Both the children and their father were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck, Noel Jimenez-Gutierrez of West Babylon, was treated at the same hospital for minor injuries, police said.
Wilson, of Lindenhurst, was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and driving while intoxicated, police said. He was to be arraigned Sunday at Suffolk County First District Court in Central Islip.