Police: LI Man Drunk Behind Wheel With Young Daughters In Car

February 19, 2017 8:59 PM
Filed Under: DWI, Long Island, Suffolk County Police

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County man is accused of driving drunk with his two daughters in the car, authorities say.

Suffolk County police say Joscelyn Wilson, 53, was intoxicated when he rammed his 2005 Chevrolet into the back of a 2003 Ford pickup truck on Gordon Avenue in West Babylon at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday night.

Wilson’s 5-year-old and 6-year-old daughters were in the car at the time of the crash, police said.

All three, plus the the driver of the pickup, Noel Jimenez-Gutierrez, of West Babylon, were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center for minor injures.

Police say Wilson is charged with two counts of DWI with a child passenger and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

