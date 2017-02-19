Woman Loses Tooth In Assault At West Hempstead Home, Police Say

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 35-year-old woman in her Nassau County home earlier this week.
Police say Ednilson David Cruz Alvarado, 24, of West Hempstead, attempted to touch the woman inappropriately while she was at his Cedar Street home.
According to police, Alvarado punched the woman in the mouth, stomach, legs and right arm before barricading himself in his bedroom.
Police say the woman, who lost a tooth after being punched, left the home and notified police.
The woman was later treated for chest pain.
Alvarado was arrested on Friday morning and charged with second-degree assault, attempted sexual abuse, and bail jumping related to two outstanding warrants, police said.
Alvarado will be arraigned in Hempstead on Monday.