Back Stories: World Trade Center Bombing In 1993

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week’s Back Stories take us to 1993 — before the September 11th attacks when there was a bombing of the World Trade Center.
Listen back to the people who lived and worked through the day, including:
From The Vault: World Trade Center Bombing In 1993
Irene Cornell, who was on the scene on February 26th and in the courtroom for the trial of Ramzi Yousef.
Michael Kahn, who was working the 6 a.m. shift on the editor’s desk when calls started coming in from people downtown claiming they’d heard an explosion, including his own father.
You can also hear audio of reporters from that day and listen to a man whose life was saved because of a few inches.