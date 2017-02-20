NJ Woman’s Keen Eye Leads To Arrest Of Bergen County Burglary Suspect

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Bergen County woman who saw something and said something helped save someone else a major headache.

Robben Murray was on her way out Sunday morning as her dog started to bark at a car across the street on Lexington Avenue in Rochelle Park.

“He walked over to house across the street that is not occupied and banged on the door rang bell looking around,” Murray said.

Murray was on high alert for good reason — police say there have been more than eight burglaries in the one-square-mile town over the last few months.

“I saw him go back to his car, and rifle through a bag come out with a bag that looked kind of lumpy, I have to say,” Murray said.

Murray said she definitely knew something was wrong when he walked over to the driveway and around back with his hood up.

“I stopped at police dept and told them what I saw and I gave them the license plate and the make and model of car — apparently they listened to me and they caught him,” Murray said.

Her keen eye helped authorities snag Geoffery Opresnick, of Dover, walking on High Street two blocks away.

Murray said it is her duty to be a good neighbor.

“So we tell each other what we see keep your eyes open look and listen.”

Police are investigating whether Opresnick is connected to other burglaries in town.