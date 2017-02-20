Hosted by 1010 WINS’ Larry Mullins
Produced for 1010 WINS by Sharon Barnes-Waters
For the final week of Black History month, we bring you a one-hour special called Race 101: What Young People Think About Race Relations.
Larry Mullins hosts and moderates a panel made up of students from area universities and colleges, along with Reverend Calvin Butts.
Dr. Butts is a native New Yorker and pastor at the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem. He’s also the President of the State University college at Old Westbury and is a lifelong civil rights leader.
Combined, they contributed to a substantive and energized discussion on this important topic.