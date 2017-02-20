Long Beach City Council To Vote On Boardwalk Alcohol Sales

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A plan to sell booze from boardwalk businesses is all the talk in Long Beach — but will it be allowed?
Supporters argue that allowing alcohol to be served at some food service concession stands along the famed Long Beach boardwalk would be good for business, WCBS 880’s Mike Xirinachs reported.
But opponents of the idea have some strong opinions.
“There’s plenty of bars, if someone wants to drink, they can go get their drink there and go back to the boardwalk,” one man said.
The alcohol sale proposal is scheduled to be addressed in a City Council vote on Tuesday.