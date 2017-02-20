National Love Your Pet Day: How To Celebrate In NYC

By Carly Petrone. February 20 is National Love Your Pet Day! From a customized hairdo to a relaxing facial, here are five ways you can spoil your favorite furry friend in NYC.

Fetch Club 85 South St.

New York, NY 10038

Fetch Club 85 South St.

New York, NY 10038

212-401-8199 If you don't have time to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day, let the folks at Fetch Club help. This exclusive day club offers your dog the chance to spend the day playing in an expansive space filled with toys and other furry personalities. Your dog will be supervised by highly-trained staff in an air-ionized, mop-free, and ultra hygienic environment. The fun begins at 7 a.m., with lots of activities and naps in between. Your four-legged friend will enjoy scheduled walks, toy time with friends, and meals (for an additional fee.) Pick up your happy pet at 7 p.m. when the day club is dismissed. Learn more here.

Hair of the Dog 1-844-DOG-SPAW (364-7729) Let your dog relax on National Love Your Pet Day the same way you would – with a facial and massage! Hair of the Dog, NYC's amazing mobile pet spa, offer Blueberry Facials and plenty of Paw Pad pampering services. They use tear-less blueberry facial scrubs to gently cleanse your pet's muzzle and eye area to remove dirt and tear stains. They also give your pet a calming pressure point facial massage to relieve stress and tension. Your pooch's paws will also get a 100 percent shea butter massage to soften the pad and prevent cracking. Does it get much better than that? Book your appointment today and they'll come to you!

New York Dog Nanny: Holistic Clinic 126 Lexington Ave., 2nd Fl.

New York, NY 10016

New York Dog Nanny: Holistic Clinic 126 Lexington Ave., 2nd Fl.

New York, NY 10016

917-261-7333 Sign up your pet for a holistic treatment at New York Dog Nanny. They'll provide in-house relaxation services such as Reiki to help your pet's natural immune system work optimally for their body. Reiki also helps improve stagnation in various parts of the body, which when left untreated can lead to hip, joint, bone, and other diseases. Sign up for a consultation, check up, or animal communication session.

The Salty Paw: Color Dyeing When fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi asked The Salty Paw to dye and style poodles to match his fall collection at Fashion Week, he was onto something. The trend of coloring your pet's fur pink or even rainbow has officially hit the streets, and now you can do it too. Their groomers offer Dog Grooming-Hair Dyeing (starting at $25) seven days a week. The dyes come in a variety of colors such as Wicked Red, Tuxedo Black, Screaming Pink, and Midnight Blue. All dyes are completely non-toxic and semi-permanent.

Brooklyn Beasts Photography Spoil your dog, cat, hamster, or favorite furry friend with a professional photography session with Brooklyn Beasts Photography. Whether it's capturing a shot on their favorite window sill or a park that's captured their heart, they know how to capture the personality of your pet in the perfect shot. Brooklyn Beasts has worked with everything from birds to bunnies and they can use long lenses if your pet feels a bit intimidated by the camera. Each shoot includes up to two pets, but can include more for an extra fee if there's a zoo living in your brownstone.