Man, Woman Sought In Series Of Wallet Thefts In Manhattan Bars

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Monday for fa man and woman who stole wallets from people in bars, restaurants and other spots in multiple Manhattan neighborhoods, and made fraudulent charges and withdrawals with their credit and debit cards.

The thefts happened between Oct. 14 and Dec. 24 of last year in Greenwich Village, the East Village, Kips Bay, Union Square and Chelsea.

• On Friday, Oct. 14 around 10:30 p.m., a suspect walked up to a 27-year-old woman inside the bar Fiddlesticks, 56 Greenwich Ave., and took her wallet containing a debit card and two credit cards from her purse. A suspect then went to a Chase Bank at 90 E. 170th St. and was able to withdraw $800 in cash using the victim’s information.

• On Friday, Oct. 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., a suspect took a 27-year-old woman’s wallet containing a debit card and a bank card at V-Bar, 132 First Ave. A total of $1,200 was later withdrawn from the victim’s account at a Wells Fargo Bank at 3709 Riverdale Ave. in the Bronx, and the suspects charged $357 to the victims’ credit cards.

• On Saturday, Nov. 19, around 8 p.m., a suspect was at Banc Café, at 431 Third Ave., and took a 35-year-old woman’s wallet from her purse as it hung on a chair. The wallet contained $140 in cash and three credit cards. A third suspect – who was believed to have been captured in a surveillance image – charged $136 to one of the victim’s credit cards in a Starbucks.

• Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, a suspect was in Republic Bar at 37 Union Square and took a woman’s wallet – containing four credit cards and a debit card – from her bag as it lay on the ground. A suspect later took $1,100 from the victim’s account.

• Around 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, a suspect was inside 152 Seventh Ave. and took a 28-year-old woman’s wallet containing $14 in cash and a credit card from her bag. A suspect or suspects later charged $520 to the victim’s credit card in the Duane Reade at 161 E. 23rd St.

• Between 7:45 and 10:21 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, a suspect was inside the Brazen Fox at 106 Third Ave. and took a woman’s wallet – with one debit card and four credit cards – from her purse. A suspect then went into a Duane Reade at 4 W. 4th St. and charged $336.49 to one of the cards.

• Around 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, a suspect was in Suite 36, at 16 W. 16th St., and took a woman’s wallet containing $80 and a credit card from her pocketbook. A suspect then used two of the victim’s credit cards to make multiple purchases.

• At 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, a 33-year-old woman learned that someone charged about $5,000 to one of her credit cards.

A man and woman are wanted in connection with the incidents. Police did not specify what they believe each of them specifically did.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS, or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.