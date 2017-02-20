New Head Of Administration For Children’s Services Set To Be Named, Sources Say

February 20, 2017 9:45 PM
ACS, Administration for Children's Services, David Hansell, Gladys Carrion, NYC ACS

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new head of the much-maligned New York City Administration for Children’s Services is set to be named on Tuesday, sources said Monday.

Sources told CBS2 that David Hansell will be named head of ACS Tuesday.

Hansell has previously worked for the federal government in the Administration of Children and Families. He also served in the city’s Human Resources Administration.

He would replace Gladys Carrión, who resigned after several high-profile cases in which children died.

The ACS drew consternation in particular following the death of Zymere Perkins, 6, in Harlem this past September, and Jaden Jordan, 3, in Brooklyn in December.

Both boys died as the result of extensive abuse.

A New York City Comptroller’s office report indicated that before Zymere, 10 children died despite at least four abuse or maltreatment claims made to ACS about their safety.

