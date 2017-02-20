NYPD: 3 Wanted In String Of Brooklyn Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say three men are wanted for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and checks in a series of robberies in Brooklyn.
The most recent incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 4 on Bath Avenue.
A 31-year-old man was walking to a parked van when police said another man approached him, put him in a choke hold and threw him ti the ground. The man then took the victim’s cell phone, wallet and a bag that had $20,000 in cash and checks, police said.
That’s when a second suspect walked up to a 22-year-old man sitting in the driver’s sear of the parked van and tried to pull him out of the vehicle, police said. A third man then drove up in a black sedan and tried to block the van, police said.
The first two suspects jumped into the sedan and the three fled.
The suspects are also wanted in at least two other incidents in November of last year and again in January, making off with thousands of dollars in cash and checks in each case, according to investigators.
