2/20 CBS2 President’s Day Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning all, and Happy President’s Day! If you have the day off, make sure to enjoy it…tons of sunshine and pleasantly cool temps around 50 degrees. So not as warm as the weekend, but still nice overall!
Tuesday will feature increasing clouds with chilly temps – highs only top out in the middle 40s. There is a slight chance for a few light showers at night, especially north of NYC, but as of now it looks like many spots will stay dry.
Wednesday will see the temps spike once again after some morning clouds. Expect another spring fling with temps hitting 60 degrees again.
Have a great day!