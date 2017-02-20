Thieves In Blonde Wigs Pull Taser In Roosevelt Field Mall Robbery, Police Say

February 20, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Long Island, Nassau County Police, Roosevelt Field Mall

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a robbery at the Roosevelt Field Mall on Sunday.

According to police, two men in blonde wigs pulled a taser on two Nordstrom employees carrying register bags on Feb. 19 at around 7:50 p.m.

The suspects then took the register bags from the employees and fled the scene, police said.

It was not immediately known how much money was in the bags.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at (800) 244-TIPS. Calls can remain anonymous.

