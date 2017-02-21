2/21 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

February 21, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re in for our coolest afternoon since last Friday — and believe it or not, we’re still only talking highs in the upper 40’s. As for our skies, they’ll start to cloud up some, especially late in the day, but we won’t see any wet weather just yet.

nu tu skycast 3d today1 2/21 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It’s tonight when we’ll see our clouds thicken and deliver some late evening and overnight showers. We’re not expecting much out of these, but they could certainly make things a little damp. Expect temps to fall into the low 40’s by daybreak.

jl tomorrows highs 2/21 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Our shower threat will linger through the early morning hours before we’re in the clear. And after some morning clouds, we should see some brightening into the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be about 10° warmer in the upper 50’s to nearly 60°.

As for Thursday, we’ll see our temps soar to record territory again — upper 60’s!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia