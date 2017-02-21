2/21 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’re in for our coolest afternoon since last Friday — and believe it or not, we’re still only talking highs in the upper 40’s. As for our skies, they’ll start to cloud up some, especially late in the day, but we won’t see any wet weather just yet.
It’s tonight when we’ll see our clouds thicken and deliver some late evening and overnight showers. We’re not expecting much out of these, but they could certainly make things a little damp. Expect temps to fall into the low 40’s by daybreak.
Our shower threat will linger through the early morning hours before we’re in the clear. And after some morning clouds, we should see some brightening into the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be about 10° warmer in the upper 50’s to nearly 60°.
As for Thursday, we’ll see our temps soar to record territory again — upper 60’s!